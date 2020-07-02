BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Immersion were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $45,894.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at $393,240.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

