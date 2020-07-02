BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 452,998 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 700,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $9,787,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Michael Fung purchased 4,830 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $242,280. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

