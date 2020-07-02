BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 844,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 145,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Digimarc by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.02. Digimarc Corp has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 141.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

