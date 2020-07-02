BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 487 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE MCB opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

