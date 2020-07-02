BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,714 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SeaSpine by 29.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 58.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 67.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 306.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,035 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.90.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $51,965.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

