BMO Capital Markets Increases Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $186.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

SGEN stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,959,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,756 shares of company stock valued at $110,414,053. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after buying an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

