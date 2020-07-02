Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 535956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

