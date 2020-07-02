Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.75

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.75 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.26), with a volume of 1376412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 million and a PE ratio of -28.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.

Get Blackbird alerts:

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX (0.71) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Blackbird news, insider Andrew Bentley acquired 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.06 ($12,306.25). Also, insider Stephen White acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($12,798.42).

Blackbird Company Profile (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.