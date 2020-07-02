BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $547,592.30 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BMRN opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

