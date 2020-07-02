BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $547,592.30 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BMRN opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
