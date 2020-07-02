Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 2,079 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 2,079 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $416,402.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,344,011.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,935 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $369,256.05.

On Monday, June 8th, Jane Huang sold 631 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $107,800.04.

On Friday, May 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $243,450.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $188.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Beigene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Beigene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

