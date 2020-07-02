Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 2,079 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 2,079 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $416,402.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,344,011.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,935 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $369,256.05.
- On Monday, June 8th, Jane Huang sold 631 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $107,800.04.
- On Friday, May 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00.
- On Wednesday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $243,450.00.
- On Thursday, April 16th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.
Shares of Beigene stock opened at $188.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $210.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Beigene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Beigene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.
About Beigene
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
