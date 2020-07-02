Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.36 ($1.94).

BARC stock opened at GBX 113.54 ($1.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.65. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

