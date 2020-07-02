Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 49.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.11. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

