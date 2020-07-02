Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

BSMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

