BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 61.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

