Axa Has $48.74 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Axa raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 773,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,002 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.25% of Cerner worth $48,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 43.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $69.49 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

