ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ALPMY stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

