Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 171,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. The company has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

