Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report $260.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.70 million to $503.00 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $529.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.93 million to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $462.32 million to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

