Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 516,530 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.