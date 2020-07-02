Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of ACGL opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

