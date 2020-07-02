APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

