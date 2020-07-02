APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPF opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

