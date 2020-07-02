APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,713,978 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBP. Citigroup upped their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.