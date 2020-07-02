APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $579,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 283,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

CBIZ stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.61.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,753 shares of company stock valued at $313,251. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.