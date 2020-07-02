APG Asset Management N.V. Has $470,000 Stake in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.53% of Fluent worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. 31.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 million, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Fluent Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

