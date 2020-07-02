APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CorVel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $65,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $959,795. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.