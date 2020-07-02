APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SITC stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

