APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Unisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $670.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

