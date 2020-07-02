APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

