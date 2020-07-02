Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.33 Million

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $660.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.09 million and the highest is $682.33 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $669.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 63.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,272 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.83 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.