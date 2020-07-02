Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Bottomline Technologies reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,613,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 464,539 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 119,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 104,673 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.36, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

