Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after buying an additional 425,919 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $165.41 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

