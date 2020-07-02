Analysts Anticipate PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 48.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

