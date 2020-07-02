Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce sales of $41.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.66 million and the lowest is $40.99 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $36.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $179.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $184.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $215.63 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $221.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,408,735.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,518.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $697,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,572.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,578. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

