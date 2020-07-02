Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.00

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 68756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($1.90).

A number of research firms recently commented on AMYT. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.97. The firm has a market cap of $245.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.25.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

