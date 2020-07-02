Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,383 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.57% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

