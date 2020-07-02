Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Major Shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 25,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $32,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 16,162 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $26,344.06.

On Monday, June 15th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $86,092.35.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $162,637.51.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

