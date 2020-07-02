American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar acquired 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $40,967.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $523,818.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Vanguard Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $411.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.00.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

