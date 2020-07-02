American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of American Software worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at $2,210,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $1,718,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Software by 551.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Software by 2,177.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 222,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.83 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

