Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video AI company. Ramping up of production and shipments in the automotive and security camera market is a key driver. Ambarella’s CV portfolio is also attracting customers and helping it expand client base. Customers are also replacing products of HiSilicon with Ambarella, which is a positive for the company. Growing application of computer vision for ADAS and Driver Monitor System is a positive too. However, global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive. Also, the pandemic coronavirus is likely to impact Ambarella's supply chain. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

