Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AMAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 310,700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 448.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,908 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.94 million. Analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

