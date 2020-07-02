Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 47.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 131,366 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 89.0% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 92.2% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 261,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 567.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 396,662 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of JKS opened at $18.80 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $786.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

