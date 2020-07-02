Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,750. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.