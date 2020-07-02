Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 43.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 244,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

