Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of R1 RCM worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 72.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. R1 RCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

