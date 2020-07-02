Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.79 million, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

