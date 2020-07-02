Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Arvinas worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 905.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.85. Arvinas Inc has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

