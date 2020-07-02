Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 107,000 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter worth $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.10. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.