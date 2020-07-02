Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

NVST opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.