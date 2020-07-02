Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITCI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

